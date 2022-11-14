WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. John Anthony Jackson

Case No.: 2021AP000804-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and White, J.

Focus: Admissible Evidence – Jury Instructions

In this consolidated appeal, appeals from judgments convicting him of two counts of trafficking of a child, one count of human trafficking, one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child, one count of soliciting a child for prostitution, and one count of physical abuse of a child. Jackson also appeals from orders denying in part his postconviction motion.

On appeal, Jackson contends that: (1) his conviction for human trafficking and one of his convictions for child trafficking were multiplicitous; (2) the circuit court erroneously instructed the jury that Jackson could be convicted of child trafficking if he transported a child, and the error was not harmless; and (3) newly discovered evidence entitles him to a new trial.

Affirmed.

Decided 11/08/22