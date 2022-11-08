Jackson Lewis’ Madison office earns Best Law Firms awards

Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis’ Madison office has been recognized for excellence and earned a Tier 1 Metropolitan designation by U.S. News’ Best Law Firms competition in the following categories:

Employment Law – Management

Labor Law – Management

Litigation – Labor & Employment

“We are honored to be recognized as a ‘National Tier 1’ law firm for the 13th consecutive year by U.S. News and Best Lawyers,” said Firm Chair Kevin Lauri in a news release. “Our rankings reinforce our reputation amongst industry peers and colleagues for providing exceptional client service in all areas of labor and employment law.”

The “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on the opinions of general counsel at major U.S. corporations, as well as prominent legal practitioners.

More than 80 percent of Jackson Lewis’ regional offices were recognized for excellence in Tier 1 of the report’s Metropolitan Rankings in various labor and employment categories.