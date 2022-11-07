WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. M. N., Jr.

Case No.: 2022AP000855

Officials: Donald, P.J.

Focus: Waiver of Juvenile Court Jurisdiction

M.N., Jr. (“Max”) appeals from a non-final order waiving him into adult court. Max contends that the circuit court erroneously believed that supervision and services for him would end when he reached the age of eighteen.

The court concludes that the circuit court’s mistaken belief that a dispositional order would end in approximately six months when Max turned eighteen as opposed to a year after the entry of a dispositional order was harmless

Affirmed.

Decided 11/01/22