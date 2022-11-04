Carey continues 5-generation tradition as newest attorney at SiebenCarey

Nick Carey will continue a five-generation tradition of legal service to Minnesota and Wisconsin residents as the newest personal injury attorney at SiebenCarey.

Carey’s great-great-grandfather, James Patrick Carey, came to Minnesota from Wisconsin in the late 1800s and began practicing law on the Iron Range.

Nick Carey served in the Minnesota Army National Guard for 12 years, all of which were spent with the 1-125 Field Artillery units in southern Minnesota. During his time with the National Guard, he received numerous awards and recognition for leadership, excellence and team building. Before passing the bar, Carey worked as a law clerk at SiebenCarey supporting lawyers and staff on a wide range of cases, including motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, product liability and other personal injuries.

A resident of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Carey received his Bachelor’s degree in finance from Hamline University and his law degree from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. He is a member of the Minnesota Association for Justice, American Bar Association, Minnesota Bar Association, and American Association for Justice.