Renier Hotopp Law adds McIntyre as senior associate attorney

Renier Hotopp Law has announced the addition of Anne McIntyre as a senior associate attorney.

McIntyre will focus her practice on family law and mediation, bringing 15 years of experience in a variety of areas relevant to family concerns, including elder care, disability rights and as a Guardian ad Litem in child protective cases.

McIntyre graduated from Northern Illinois University’s College of Law after receiving her undergraduate degree from St. Norbert College in De Pere. Family law has been her interest from the start; while still a law student, she participated in a program to help domestic abuse clients and made one of her first courtroom appearances to successfully obtain an order of protection for a domestic abuse client.

She received the law school’s David Peskind Memorial Award for Outstanding Work in Family Law.

McIntyre also offers mediation services for couples seeking a less adversarial way to settle their divorce.

McIntyre got her start as a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee. For 5-1/2 years, she represented children as a Guardian ad Litem in child protective cases. She also worked with Disability Rights Wisconsin and has handled cases unique to the elderly and estate planning. Before joining Renier Hotopp, McIntyre practiced family law at a large family law firm in Wisconsin.

A native of Upper Michigan, McIntyre lives with her husband and three children in Waukesha. In addition to family activities, she spends much of her time training for local 5 and 10k races and half marathons.