Reinhart adds 10 new attorneys

Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren has announced the addition of 10 associates who have joined the Milwaukee office.

Reagan Joy and Nicholas Becher join the Intellectual Property Practice; Kyle Clark, Jordan Jozwik and Jack Brooks join the Corporate Law Practice; Robert Ernest joins the Real Estate Practice; Angela Flor Feliciano joins the Banking and Finance Law Practice; Joshua Hernandez and Xavier Prather join the Employee Benefits Practice; and Samuel Sylvan joins the Litigation Practice.

Becher graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Law School, while Brooks graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

Clark graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin Law School, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Wisconsin Law Review. Ernest graduated summa cum laude from Marquette University Law School, where he served as associate editor of the Marquette Law Review and earned four CALI Awards.

Feliciano graduated cum laude from Marquette University Law School, where she earned three CALI Awards and Hernandez graduated magna cum laude from Marquette University Law School, where he was business editor of the Marquette Law Review and a member of the Marquette Sports Law Review.

Joy graduated cum laude from Case Western Reserve University School of Law with a Law Technology and the Arts Concentration (Patent Law), and served as executive symposium editor of the Case Western Reserve Law Review. Jozwik graduated magna cum laude from Marquette University Law School, where she earned nine CALI Awards.

Prather rejoins the firm as a member of its Employee Benefits Practice and Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Group and is also a member of the firm’s Institutional Investor Services Practice, advising public pension fund clients on fiduciary, investment and governance matters. He graduated from Marquette University Law School, where he served as articles editor of the Marquette Sports Law Review.

Sylvan graduated magna cum laude from the University of Minnesota Law School (Order of the Coif).