WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Ted C. Van Handel v. Marcel T. Shepard

Case No.: 2021AP000918

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Insurance – Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Van Handel appeals a circuit court order granting Federated Mutual Insurance Company summary judgment and dismissing all claims against Federated with prejudice. Van Handel argues that the court erred by ruling that he was not “occupying” an insured vehicle for purposes of an uninsured motorist policy (“the Policy”) when he was run over by the driver of an uninsured vehicle. He further argues that the Policy is ambiguous and invalid under WIS. STAT. § 632.32 (2019-20).1 The court rejects Van Handel’s arguments.

Affirmed.

Decided 10/25/22