7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: William Groves v. South Bend Community School Corporation

Case No.: 21-3336

Officials: WOOD, SCUDDER, and JACKSON-AKIWUMI, Circuit Judges.

Focus: Title VII– Reverse Discrimination

After not receiving two athletic administration positions at public high schools in South Bend, Indiana, William Groves invoked Title VII and brought reverse discrimination claims. The district court, at summary judgment, saw nothing allowing a jury to find that the School District, in offering the positions to a Black applicant, discriminated against Groves because he is white.

The court affirmed the summary rejection of Grove’s claims. He was not substantially more qualified than the chosen candidate. Both met the criteria that the district required for the position.

Affirmed

Decided 10/19/22