WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: L. H. v. Easter Seals

Case No.: 2021AP000909

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and White, J.

Focus: Guardianship Termination

L.H. and Cord Williams Klein, as the personal representatives for the Estate of L.H. appeal an order of the trial court terminating the guardianship of L.H. by Easter Seals upon L.H.’s death. The Estate also appeals an order denying substitution of Klein as the personal representative for the Estate in the guardianship matter, in order to pursue causes of action against Easter Seals regarding its conduct as L.H.’s guardian. The court reverses those orders and remands this matter to the trial court with instructions to allow for the substitution of Klein as the personal representative for the Estate, and to continue proceedings for the review of Easter Seals’ conduct in its capacity as L.H.’s guardian, consistent with this opinion.

Reversed

Decided 10/18/22