Quarles & Brady to host pro bono week event

With National Pro Bono Week taking place Oct. 23-29 and the need for pro bono legal services as great as ever, Quarles & Brady’s Milwaukee office is hosting a special event designed to introduce more of the firm’s attorneys and legal professionals to the organizations who need their help.

The firm event, Pro Bono a la Carte, will take place Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and will host representatives from Legal Action of Wisconsin, Marquette Law School, Milwaukee Justice Center, Children’s Wisconsin Guardianship Clinic and Sojourner Family Peace Center to share more about their pro bono needs.

Legal Action of Wisconsin provides free legal services to low-income people who would be denied justice without legal assistance. Its programs include the Volunteers Lawyers Project, Eviction Defense Project and Expungement Clinic.

Marquette Law School operates the Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinics, which provide free brief legal advice and referral services. The clinics are staffed by volunteer law students and attorneys.

The Milwaukee Justice Center utilizes volunteers to address the unmet legal needs of Milwaukee County’s low-income unrepresented litigants through court-based programs and legal resources, including a mobile legal clinic and parenting conferences.

Children’s Wisconsin Guardianship Clinic helps parents of disabled children who are coming of age secure guardianship. Volunteers interview the client, prepare the necessary paperwork and represent the client in a court proceeding.

Sojourner Family Peace Center volunteers assist victims of domestic violence and harassment in preparing and filing petitions to obtain restraining orders. This opportunity is 100% remote and performed on a scheduled basis.

In addition to learning more about some of the Milwaukee area’s critical pro bono needs, people attending Pro Bono a la Carte will be able to sample great food from these diverse and minority-owned area businesses: On the Bayou, Charcuter-me, Delicious Bites, Anytime Arepa and Greens & Things.