Schuchart picked as Oconto County district attorney

Hannah Schuchart has been appointed to serve as Oconto County district attorney. The appointment fills a vacancy created by former District Attorney Edward Burke Jr.’s resignation. Schuchart will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

Schuchart began her legal career as a solo practitioner in 2014. Within a few months, she was offered a position with the State Public Defender’s Office, where she represented indigent clients in Oconto and Marinette counties. Since 2017, she has served as an assistant district attorney in Brown County. In this role, she has taken to trial numerous significant cases, including armed robberies, shootings, stabbings, sexual assaults and serious domestic violence offenses.

Schuchart is a graduate of Purdue University and the Michigan State University College of Law.