Bernander, Sandfort promoted to Herrling Clark’s newest shareholders

Herrling Clark Law Firm has announced its newest shareholders, promoting attorneys Adam Bernander and Katelyn Sandfort.

Bernander joined Herrling Clark in 2019 as senior counsel, practicing family law. Prior to entering private practice he worked with the Brown County Child Support Agency as a staff attorney before being promoted to supervising attorney. Bernander is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, the Family Law Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin and various local bar organizations.

Sandfort joined Herrling Clark in 2020 as senior counsel, predominantly representing injured people and their families when they’ve been involved in an accident or other injury events. Prior to joining Herrling Clark, she practiced complex civil litigation at a northeast Wisconsin law firm. Sandfort is a member of the Wisconsin Association for Justice, the State Bar of Wisconsin and various local bar associations.