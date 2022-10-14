WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. A.A.L.

Case No.: 2022AP1074

Officials: DUGAN, J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

Alexis appeals from an order of the trial court terminating her rights to her son, Tom. 2 On appeal, she argues that the trial court failed to appropriately consider the factors applicable to incarcerated parents when it found that the State proved both the continuing CHIPS3 and failure to assume parental responsibility grounds alleged in the termination of parental rights (TPR) petition. This court disagrees and concludes that the trial court appropriately considered Alexis’s incarceration as it applies to both the conditions for Tom’s return and whether Alexis established a substantial parental relationship.

Affirmed

Decided 10/11/22

Full Text