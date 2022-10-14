Nehls appointed to Fond du Lac County Circuit Court

Anthony Nehls has been appointed to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court-Branch 1. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Dale English’s retirement, effective Dec. 5. Nehls will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.

Nehls has lived in and been practicing law in Fond du Lac County for the past 15 years. He operates his own law office in Mount Calvary, where he represents clients in a wide variety of cases. His primary practice areas have included criminal defense, juvenile delinquency cases, child in need of protection and services cases, and termination of parental rights cases, as well as estate planning, probate, and real estate transactions. Prior to starting his own firm, he was an assistant state public defender for one year in the Fond du Lac District Attorney’s Office.

Nehls lives in Ripon and is a graduate of the Marquette University Law School. Prior to his legal career, Nehls served in the U.S. Army for 12 years, enlisting at the age of 20. A paratrooper, he was a SOT-A team sergeant in the Special Forces, working with people from across the country and forming friendships across the globe while serving on multiple continents.