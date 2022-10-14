WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Trempealeau County Department of Social Services v. C.J.

Case No.: 2022AP286

Officials: STARK, P.J.

Focus: Involuntary Commitment

Carter appeals an order extending his involuntary commitment under WIS. STAT. § 51.20. Carter argues that the circuit court failed to find that he was dangerous under any of the specific dangerousness standards set forth in § 51.20(1)(a)2. as required by Langlade County v. D.J.W., 2020 WI 41, 391 Wis. 2d 231, 942 N.W.2d 277. Carter further argues that the Trempealeau County Department of Social Services failed to prove by clear and convincing evidence that he met the required elements for recommitment. We agree that the court violated D.J.W.’s mandate by failing to find that Carter was dangerous under any of the statutory standards.

Reversed

Decided 10/11/22

Full Text