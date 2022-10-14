WI Court of Appeals – District III

Case Name: Petitioner v. Ryan Milbeck

Case No.: 2021AP2115

Officials: Stark, P.J., Hruz and Gill, JJ.

Focus: Domestic Abuse Injunction

Ryan Milbeck, pro se, appeals from an order granting the Petitioner a domestic abuse injunction. Milbeck contends that the No. 2021AP2115 2 circuit court erred by granting a four-year injunction after concluding that the Petitioner had not established grounds for a ten-year injunction. Milbeck also asserts that WIS. STAT. § 813.12(4m) (2019-20)1—which requires a respondent to surrender his or her firearms when a domestic abuse injunction is issued but provides an exemption for peace officers—is unconstitutional

Affirmed

Decided 10/11/22

