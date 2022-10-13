SmithAmundsen, Davis|Kuelthau to combine firms

The law firms of SmithAmundsen and Davis|Kuelthau will combine firms on Nov. 1 to form Amundsen Davis LLC.

The new entity will be comprised of more than 230 attorneys. Amundsen Davis will operate 12 offices throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio. While its brick and mortar presence is regional, Amundsen Davis will serve clients nationally and internationally. Based on data published by Law 360 in June of 2022, the combined firm will be amongst the largest 200 law firms in the U.S. based on total domestic attorney count.

Amundsen Davis will offer a full suite of business law services, including but not limited to: labor and employment, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, commercial real estate, cybersecurity, tax, and, for individuals, estate and wealth planning. The firm will serve clients in industries like: manufacturing, health care, finance, distribution, construction, transportation, hospitality, retail, public entities, cannabis and cryptocurrency to name a few.

Amundsen Davis’ Milwaukee and Brookfield offices will be co-managed by Joe Trevino of SmithAmundsen and Matt McClean of Davis|Kuelthau. Sherry Coley, Davis|Kuelthau partner, will remain manager of the firm’s Appleton and Green Bay presence.