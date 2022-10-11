Bailey joins GRGB in its Civil Litigation group

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has added attorney Samantha Bailey to the firm’s civil litigation team.

Bailey graduated with her bachelor’s degree from Marquette University cum laude in the Pre-Law Scholars program. She then graduated from Marquette University Law School with a Litigation Certificate in 2022.

While attending law school, Bailey interned with the village attorney in Menomonee Falls, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and for a local law firm working on a range of legal matters. She is admitted to practice in Wisconsin and the federal court system.