WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. J.W.

Case No.: 2022AP1338

Officials: WHITE, J

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

J.W. appeals the order terminating his parental rights to his son, J.W., Jr. He argues that that the circuit court’s finding that he was an unfit parent was clearly erroneous and that there was insufficient evidence to determine that terminating his parental rights was in his son’s best interests. Accordingly, the court concluded the court’s exercise of discretion was not erroneous.

Affirmed

Decided 10/4/22

