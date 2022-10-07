WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Q.M.

Case No.: 2022AP779

Officials: WHITE, J

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

Q.M. appeals the order terminating her parental rights to her son, J.W., Jr. She argues that the circuit court erred when it denied her the opportunity to present evidence during the dispositional hearing that her son’s removal was unjustified. Upon review of the record, we conclude that the circuit court considered the best interests of the child and the required statutory factors when it determined that termination of Q.M.’s parental rights was in her son’s best interests.

Affirmed

Decided 10/4/22

