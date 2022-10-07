WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. M.J.C.

Case No.: 2022AP779

Officials: DONALD, P.J.

Focus: Termination of Parental Rights

M.J.C. argues that his no contest plea was not knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily entered. For the reasons set forth below, we reject M.J.C.’s argument, and affirm. Under Bangert, a parent must show both that the trial court violated a mandatory duty, and sufficiently allege that the parent did not know or understand the information that should have been provided.

This requirement was not fulfilled here.

Affirmed

Decided 10/4/22

Full Text