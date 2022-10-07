7th Circuit Court of Appeals

Case Name: Michael Meyers v. David Gomez

Case No.: 20-2786

Officials: ROVNER, HAMILTON, and ST. EVE, Circuit Judges

Focus: Habeas Relief – Due Process Violation

Michael Meyers was one of seven men charged and convicted with the 1989 murders of Dan Williams and Thomas Kaufman in Chicago. He appeals the district court’s denial of his habeas corpus petition. He presents two claims: (1) that the Illinois Appellate Court unreasonably applied Strickland v. Washington, 466 U.S. 668, 104 S. Ct. 2052 (1984), in rejecting his claim that his trial counsel was ineffective for failing to interview and present the testimony of an alibi witness; and (2) that his conviction was based on the State’s knowing use of perjured testimony in violation of Napue v. Illinois, 360 U.S. 264, 79 S. Ct. 1173 (1959), a claim he contends he fairly presented to the state courts but that those courts wrongfully rejected as a factual matter based on a credibility determination he says makes no sense.

Affirmed

Decided 10/06/22