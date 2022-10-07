WI Court of Appeals – District I

Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. Demoyne j. Davis

Case No.: 2021AP1786-CR

Officials: Brash, C.J., Donald, P.J., and White, J.

Focus: 6th Amendment Violation – Self-representation

Demoyne J. Davis appeals his judgment of conviction for two counts of armed robbery, as a party to a crime, as well as the order denying his postconviction motion. Davis argues that his Sixth Amendment right to self-representation was violated when the trial court denied his request during his trial to proceed pro se. Upon review, we affirm.Affirmed

Decided 10/04/22

