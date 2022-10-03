7th Circuit Court of Appeals
Case Name: Elaine Scaife v. United States Department of Veterans Affairs
Case No.: 21-1152
Officials: KANNE, ROVNER, HAMILTON, Circuit Judges.
Focus: Employment – Retaliation
Scaife worked as a Human Resources Classifier at the Roudebush Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Indianapolis. A department lead there called her a racial slur outside of her presence and her supervisor allegedly treated her differently based on her gender. Scaife complained to human resources, but the human resources officer responded with a counseling email disapproving of Scaife’s approach to handling workplace issues. Scaife received the counseling email a few weeks after she had already filed an internal Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) complaint claiming a hostile work environment. She later transferred to a different VA facility and sued her employer for retaliation, constructive discharge, and a hostile work environment based on gender and race. The district court granted summary judgment for her employer on all claims.
Affirmed
Decided 09/27/22