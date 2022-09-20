GRGB adds McNally to the litigation team

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has announced the addition of John McNally to the firm’s civil and fiduciary litigation team.

Prior to joining the firm, McNally served as an assistant city attorney in Milwaukee, focusing on business licensing litigation and claims against the city. He is admitted to practice in Wisconsin and the federal court system.

While attending law school, he was a Summer Fellow at the Milwaukee Justice Center, providing assistance to self-represented litigants navigating the court system. McNally was inducted into the Pro Bono Honors Society as a result of his community service efforts.