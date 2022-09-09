Team from Reinhart helps repair home

On Aug. 13, Team Reinhart took part in the annual Block Build MKE event hosted by Revitalize Milwaukee, a nonprofit organization that provides free home restoration, safety repairs and accessibility modifications for low-income homeowners, many of whom are senior citizens, veterans and/or persons with disabilities.

The team included Reinhart attorneys David Schulz, Andy Price and Sara McNamara, along with several clients and friends of the firm, who helped rebuild deteriorated stairs, install a security fence and implement various safety-related improvements.

Schulz serves on the Advisory Council for Revitalize Milwaukee.

Block Build MKE brings volunteers and community partners together to improve multiple neighborhood blocks in one weekend. This year, 23 homes in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood of Milwaukee were selected for restoration.