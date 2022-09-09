Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hupy and Abraham’s Ross earns membership in Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Hupy and Abraham’s Douglas Ross has been certified as a life member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is limited to attorneys who have won million and
multi-million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements.

The organization was founded in 1993 and there are about 7,800 members throughout the country, fewer than 1% of the lawyer population in the U.S.

Ross is a graduate of Mitchell Hamline School of Law and handles personal injury and
wrongful death cases at Hupy and Abraham.

