Hupy and Abraham’s Ross earns membership in Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Hupy and Abraham’s Douglas Ross has been certified as a life member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.
The Million Dollar Advocates Forum is limited to attorneys who have won million and
multi-million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements.
The organization was founded in 1993 and there are about 7,800 members throughout the country, fewer than 1% of the lawyer population in the U.S.
Ross is a graduate of Mitchell Hamline School of Law and handles personal injury and
wrongful death cases at Hupy and Abraham.