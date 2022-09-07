Nelson joins OCHDL

Samuel Nelson, a magna cum laude graduate of Marquette University Law School, has joined O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

He will join the firm’s Business Law Practice Group, where he will be assisting clients in a wide variety of business law matters.

While in law school, Nelson was a research assistant to Dean and Professor Joseph Kearney at Marquette University Law School and a board member for the Marquette University Law Review. He also volunteered for both the Milwaukee Justice Center and the ABA Legal Answers Clinic.