Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Guidance approved for disabled Wisconsin absentee voters

Guidance approved for disabled Wisconsin absentee voters

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission approved guidance Tuesday for local election clerks making clear that voters with disabilities can receive help from others when mailing or delivering absentee ballots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 