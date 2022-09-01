Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death

Wisconsin boy to waive hearing in 10-year-old girl’s death

A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trail by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 