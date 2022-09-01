Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / UW Health nurses plan to issue strike notice Friday

UW Health nurses plan to issue strike notice Friday

Hundreds of nurses who work for UW Health plan to notify administrators of their intention to strike if they don't recognize their union in a protracted battle to regain bargaining rights.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 