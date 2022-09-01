Applicants wanted for Oconto County district attorney

Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Oconto County district attorney position.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Edward Burke Jr.’s resignation that was effective Sept. 1. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.

To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 21.

The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page of Evers’ website at www.evers.wi.gov.

For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.