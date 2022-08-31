Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe

Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe

The Justice Department says classified documents were "likely concealed and removed" from a storage room at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.

