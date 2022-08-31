Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money, a move he announced Tuesday just before schools were to open for the fall.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 