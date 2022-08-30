Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US to respond to request for special master for Trump docs

The Justice Department is set to respond Tuesday to the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.

