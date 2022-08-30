GRGB’s Nelson elected chair of State Bar’s Health Law Section

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown’s Kristen Nelson has been elected as chair of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Health Law Section.

The term runs through June 30, 2023, and the section addresses areas of interest to health law practitioners, including regulation and operation of health care organizations, bioethics, managed care, accountable care, privacy and risk management.

The mission of the Health Law Section is to bring together members of the State Bar who have a special interest in the fields of health law; to participate in the presentation of educational seminars in such fields through meetings, programs and publications; and to provide networking opportunities for section members.

Nelson is an associate at GRGB in the healthcare law department.