Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information," according to a court filing on Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 