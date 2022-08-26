Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state's election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.

