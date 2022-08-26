Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Commentary / Editorial: Rep. Vos hangs on; Gableman circus leaves town

Editorial: Rep. Vos hangs on; Gableman circus leaves town

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos won a narrow victory over challenger Adam Steen in the Republican primary and deserves a round of applause from those who want to move on from the past presidential race and look to the future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 