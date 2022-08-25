Dwyer rejoins OCHDL

Kerry Dwyer, a graduate of Boston College Law School, has re-joined O’Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing.

Dwyer had previously been with the firm from 2000-2008, working primarily with the Employment Law and Litigation Practice Groups. During her hiatus, she worked as in-house counsel for a Fortune 500 insurance company before moving out of the country, where she held various positions at international schools.

She will join the firm’s Estate and Succession Planning Practice Group at OCHDL, where she will assist clients in all matters relating to estate planning, succession planning and trust administration.