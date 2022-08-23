Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / With her own practice, Banse finds that part of her job more rewarding than ever

With her own practice, Banse finds that part of her job more rewarding than ever

Crystal Banse is a former captain in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, where she served for six years as a judge advocate. She spent time at the state level as well, working as a prosecutor and later assistant attorney general for the state of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 