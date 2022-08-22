Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.

