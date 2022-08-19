Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge retains jurisdiction in lawsuit over Enbridge pipeline

Judge retains jurisdiction in lawsuit over Enbridge pipeline

A federal judge Thursday kept jurisdiction over a lawsuit seeking to close an oil pipeline crossing a section of the Great Lakes, rejecting Michigan's effort to shift the case to state court.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 