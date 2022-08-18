Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

A top executive at former President Donald Trump's family business pleaded guilty Thursday to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.

