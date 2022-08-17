Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

Yellen tells IRS to develop modernization plan in 6 months

Now that President Joe Biden signed Democrats' expansive climate, tax and health care bill into law, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed the IRS to develop a plan within six months outlining how the tax agency will overhaul its technology, customer service and hiring processes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 