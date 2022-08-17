Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

Judge: Gableman no longer in contempt of court

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice whom Republicans hired to investigate the 2020 election has made a reasonable effort to find records from his office and is no longer in contempt of court, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 