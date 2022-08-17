Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: Anti-immigration group's environment suit can proceed

An anti-immigration group has scored a legal victory in its federal lawsuit arguing the Biden administration violated environmental law when it halted construction of the U.S. southern border wall and sought to undo other immigration policies by former President Donald Trump.

