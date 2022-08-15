Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Widow of man who died at WI vet’s home sues state, others

Widow of man who died at WI vet’s home sues state, others

The widow if a man who died at a Wisconsin veterans nursing home is suing the state as well as some of the facility's employees who she said failed to properly care for her husband.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 