Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TRENDING
Home / Legal News / Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday and will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 