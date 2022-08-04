Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

After Supreme Court ruling, it’s open season on US gun laws

The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits.

